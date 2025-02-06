Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 6, 2025

Front Page

Yakyu | Baseball Exhibit Will Celebrate Shared Culture of Baseball in Japan, U.S.

CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner Elected to Hall of Fame

CANO’s Chili Bowl Fundraiser Celebrates 20 Years

Inside

Rowley Succeeds Levine as President of Foundation Board

Preferred Mutual Promotes Valenza

Legname Named to Leadership Institute

Bonderoff Appointed STREDC Co-chair

LEAF Welcomes New Executive Director

Brower Appointed

Statement on the Passing of Former Hall of Fame Board Member Fay Vincent

A Changing of the Guard

News Briefs

News Briefs: February 6, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: The Death of a Star

Letters

Guernsey: Whose Side Is Trump On?

Hewlett: Don’t Trust the Polygraph

Northrup: What’s the True Value of a VAT?

Pope: Thanks to All Who Helped

Rivera: Loophole Must Be Addressed

Welch: Memorandum Ignored

Northrup: Building Codes Important

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Pardon Me

News from the Noteworthy: Glimmerglass Festival Celebrating Half a Century

Citizen Science: New Physics Mystery Series: Developing Nancy Drew Grit

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 6, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 6, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Mary-Alice ‘Cookie’ Leaper

In Memoriam: Jean Pearsall Silvernail

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Welcome Home Cooperstown Meet, Greets Return Tonight with Library Lovers’ Celebration

Industry, Business, Labor and Clean Energy Advocates Praise Gov. Hochul, NYSERDA for Supporting Advanced Nuclear

SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery Opens Spring 2025 Season

Museum Launches ‘1939 Society’ To Honor Estate Planning Supporters

Girl Scout To Host Open House for Gold Award Project

View edition of January 30, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…