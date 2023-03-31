By:  03/31/2023  3:28 pm

THIS WEEK: 03-30-23

 03/31/2023    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 30, 2023

FRONT PAGE

Sitting Pretty Kitty

Feathered Friend

Trustees Approve New Camera Law by a Vote of 5-1

Artist Reflects on Illustrious Career

Inside The Paper

Two-Artist Mural Exhibition Ends This Friday

OHS Graduate Leads SUNY Morrisville to NCAA DIII Tourney

Locals: People & Businesses In the News 03/30/2023

Sports Snippets: March 30, 2023

News Briefs: March 30, 2023

Perspectives

Editorial

The Elephant in the Ambulance

Columns

Noteworthy: New York State Budget Advances; COLA Uncertain

Life in the Time of COVID: FoxCare Fitness Closing Makes Sense

The Partial Observer: A March Madness Memory for the Ages

Letters

Fisher: FoxCare Fitness Should Remain

Marks: Bassett Making Wrong Decision

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: March 30, 2023

Hometown History: March 30, 2023

Obituaries

Michael M. LaDuke

Roger A. Boulay

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *