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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 2, 2026

Front Page

Undocumented Man Arrested in Oneonta for Alleged Child Porn Possession, Distribution

Mike Stalter To Seek Independent Line in November Race

Photo: No Kings, No War

Cooperstown Teacher To Appear on PBS Program

Inside

376-Acre Howard Young Farm Protected by Land Trust Easement

Newest Cherry Valley Store Now Open and Welcoming Shoppers

Otsego United Soccer Kicks Off Season with 120 Local Players

Bassett Welcomes Dr. Anthony Nappi

Cooperstown District Ranks among State Leaders in ELA Growth

Area Student Gymnast Lands Perfect Score at Watertown Meet

SPCA Partners with Pet Reunification Service

Laurens Mayor Arrested for Second Set of Child Rape Charges

Top Photos from the Season

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 2, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: ‘Easter Week’ by Charles Kingsley

Letters

Northrup: What Are They So Proud Of?

Reid: Library Programs Deserve Praise

Columns

The Partial Observer: Enough Is Enough: We Want a Dog Park

Life Sketches: Who’s ‘The Man’ Now, Charlie?

News from the Noteworthy: Spring Awards Focus Is on Our History

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 2, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 2, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Maureen C. Waddell

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

1,600+ Gather in Oneonta for Nationwide Protest

The ‘Right’ View: Securing the Homeland in Time of War

The Partial Observer: Iran Again: Bibi’s Last War is an American Disaster

Passover Brings Tradition, Connection to SUNY Oneonta Students

Oneonta Families Can Hop Into Easter Fun with Local Events

Emergency Closure of Interstate 88 Between Exits 10-12

Tax Season Relief: SUNY Oneonta Students Provide Free Tax Prep for Local Community

Photos: Cooperstown Parade Celebrates Student Athlete Success

On Stage: It Isn’t Just Who’s in the Spotlight, It’s Who’s Aiming It, Too

View edition of March 26, 2026.

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Related Articles

Bound Volumes: April 2, 2026

School Moneys—The total apportionment of school moneys for the year 1891 was $3,860,500, of which Otsego County received $50,539.70; divided as follows—$38,800 for district quotas; $10,519.09 for aggregate days’ attendance; $424.61 for library money; and $800 for supervision at Oneonta.…
April 2, 2026

Hometown History: April 2, 2026

Perhaps the most serious and extensive wreck ever known on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred Friday, March 27, when Train No. 4 eastbound and much behind time and running at the rate of 55 miles an hour, collided with the accommodation train for Binghamton, which leaves this station at 1:50 p.m.…
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Time Out Otsego: 04-02-26

STUDENT PRESENTATION—6 p.m. “The Arthur Curtis Diaries: A Look at Professor Curtis’ Perspectives in the 1910s.” Free and open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1529092079217839&set=a.642584304535292…
April 1, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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