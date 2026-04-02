THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 2, 2026
Front Page
Undocumented Man Arrested in Oneonta for Alleged Child Porn Possession, Distribution
Mike Stalter To Seek Independent Line in November Race
Cooperstown Teacher To Appear on PBS Program
Inside
376-Acre Howard Young Farm Protected by Land Trust Easement
Newest Cherry Valley Store Now Open and Welcoming Shoppers
Otsego United Soccer Kicks Off Season with 120 Local Players
Bassett Welcomes Dr. Anthony Nappi
Cooperstown District Ranks among State Leaders in ELA Growth
Area Student Gymnast Lands Perfect Score at Watertown Meet
SPCA Partners with Pet Reunification Service
Laurens Mayor Arrested for Second Set of Child Rape Charges
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: ‘Easter Week’ by Charles Kingsley
Letters
Northrup: What Are They So Proud Of?
Reid: Library Programs Deserve Praise
Columns
The Partial Observer: Enough Is Enough: We Want a Dog Park
Life Sketches: Who’s ‘The Man’ Now, Charlie?
News from the Noteworthy: Spring Awards Focus Is on Our History
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 2, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Maureen C. Waddell
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
1,600+ Gather in Oneonta for Nationwide Protest
The ‘Right’ View: Securing the Homeland in Time of War
The Partial Observer: Iran Again: Bibi’s Last War is an American Disaster
Passover Brings Tradition, Connection to SUNY Oneonta Students
Oneonta Families Can Hop Into Easter Fun with Local Events
Emergency Closure of Interstate 88 Between Exits 10-12
Tax Season Relief: SUNY Oneonta Students Provide Free Tax Prep for Local Community
Photos: Cooperstown Parade Celebrates Student Athlete Success
On Stage: It Isn’t Just Who’s in the Spotlight, It’s Who’s Aiming It, Too