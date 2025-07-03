THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 3, 2025
Front Page
Oneonta Job Corps Will Remain Open During Legal Battle with the Department of Labor
Susquehanna Basin Water Trail Team Celebrates Grand Opening
Milford Graduate Receives CRF Mayne Scholarship
Inside
Dr. Anush Patel Honored with Bassett’s Walter A. Franck Award
Cherry Valley Market Supports Small Businesses, Community
Jerry and Sara Rouse Welcome Shoppers to Bob’s Country Store
Green Takes Over as Kenyon Retires from Clark Properties
Otsego Land Trust Boosted by Pair of State Conservation Grants
Public Forum Scheduled on Potential Changes to Community Services
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: To Win the Tech Race, Restore the Power of the U.S. Patent
Letters
Benjamin: Many Thanks for CFOC Grant
Lachance: Grant Facilitates New Program
Johnston: Diddy Trial a Diversion
Northrup: News Spin on ‘It Takes a Village’
O’Toole: Dems Have Hit a ‘New Low’
Sherrard: Justice for Everyone
Welch: Color, Patterns Can Save Lives
Columns
Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Aging Out and Letting Go
News from the Noteworthy: Opening Night Brings Conklin’s Vision to Life
The Partial Observer: Community Remembers the Dedicated Life of Bruce Shultis
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 3, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Joseph F. Leonard
In Memoriam: Sigrid Leube Snell
In Memoriam: Ronald Max Streek
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Event Features Line Dancing, Dinner, Raffle To Benefit Individuals with Disabilities
McGuire Announces Candidacy for Town Council
Matthews Reveals Local Links to Underground Railroad