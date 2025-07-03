Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 3, 2025

Front Page

Oneonta Job Corps Will Remain Open During Legal Battle with the Department of Labor

Susquehanna Basin Water Trail Team Celebrates Grand Opening

Milford Graduate Receives CRF Mayne Scholarship

Inside

Dr. Anush Patel Honored with Bassett’s Walter A. Franck Award

Cherry Valley Market Supports Small Businesses, Community

Jerry and Sara Rouse Welcome Shoppers to Bob’s Country Store

Green Takes Over as Kenyon Retires from Clark Properties

Otsego Land Trust Boosted by Pair of State Conservation Grants

Public Forum Scheduled on Potential Changes to Community Services

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 3, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: To Win the Tech Race, Restore the Power of the U.S. Patent

Letters

Benjamin: Many Thanks for CFOC Grant

Lachance: Grant Facilitates New Program

Johnston: Diddy Trial a Diversion

Northrup: News Spin on ‘It Takes a Village’

O’Toole: Dems Have Hit a ‘New Low’

Sherrard: Justice for Everyone

Welch: Color, Patterns Can Save Lives

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Aging Out and Letting Go

News from the Noteworthy: Opening Night Brings Conklin’s Vision to Life

The Partial Observer: Community Remembers the Dedicated Life of Bruce Shultis

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 3, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 3, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: JoAnn G. Hubbell

In Memoriam: Joseph F. Leonard

In Memoriam: Sigrid Leube Snell

In Memoriam: Ronald Max Streek

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Event Features Line Dancing, Dinner, Raffle To Benefit Individuals with Disabilities

McGuire Announces Candidacy for Town Council

Matthews Reveals Local Links to Underground Railroad

View edition of June 26, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Editorial: Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Our motto here at “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” is “putting the community back into the newspaper.” Whether you read our hard-copy newspapers or subscribe to our website, AllOtsego.com, we believe it is important to not only cover the news of Otsego County, but also to provide a forum by which its residents can contribute their own views and expertise.…