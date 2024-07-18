THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 18, 2024
Front Page
Class of 2024 Inductions Highlight Hall of Fame Weekend
Gilbertsville Gearing Up for Hullabaloo Number Two
Inside
Mauer, Cooperstown Linked Since Long Before Induction Weekend
Association’s Boat Parade Honors Scottie Baker, Otsego Lake
Annual SQSPCA Golf Tourney Moves to Oneonta Country Club
News Briefs
Editorial
Coming Together—United in Celebration
Letters
Malhotra: Judges Should Remain Impartial
Waterfield: HAB Identified in Otsego Lake
Columns
The Partial Observer: Community Weighs in on Shooting
News from the Noteworthy: Update on Proposed Housing in Our Village
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 18, 2024
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Patricia A. Huntington
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego.com
International Conference Draws Participants from 31 Countries
Five Staff Leaders Achieve DSP 3.0 Credentials at Pathfinder Village