Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 19, 2024

Front Page

Golf, Tennis Tourneys Raise Over $81,000 for Scholarship Fund

Lasting Impressions: My Experience at the 2024 Paralympic Games

Inside

Household Hazardous Waste Day Still Going Strong in 25th Year

State Urges Horse Owners to Vaccinate

Richfield Announces LPC Meeting, Public Workshop, Online Survey

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra Matching Challenge Underway

Quilt Show To Feature Folk Art, Vintage, Contemporary Works

FAM Completes $33.8M Acquisition, Installation of Major Artworks

The Smithy Gallery Exhibit, Sale Feature Work of Eileen Murphy

News Briefs

News Briefs: September 19, 2024

Editorial

Mohawk Valley Gives—Will You?

Letters

Beckert: Conservatives: Get Out and Vote

Eckler: Paywall There for Good Reasons

Falk: It’s About Sign Law, Not Banners

Oxley: Allergies? Don’t Blame Goldenrod

Whelan: Demographic Info Not Included

Columns

The Partial Observer: Laurens Together Lauds Work of School’s Facilities Staff

News from the Noteworthy: Events Highlight What’s Special About Oneonta

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: September 19, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: September 19, 2024

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Literacy Volunteers To Celebrate 50 Years This Sunday

SQSPCA Works To Save Lives of Malnourished Dogs; Male Dog in Critical but Stable Condition Following Emergency Surgery

Otsego County To Benefit from Conservation Grants

Preservation League Announces Call for Nominations for Seven to Save Program

News Briefs: September 13, 2024

Lucky Duck Golf Benefit Registration Now Underway

The Partial Observer: Hundreds Celebrate CCS, Community ‘Icon’ Howard

View edition of September 12, 2024.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…