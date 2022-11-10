THIS WEEK: 11-10-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
November 10, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Local Casts Vote for First Time
FRONT PAGE
Area Filmmakers Awarded Top Prize at California Film Festival
New York State Recognizes
Otsego County Volunteerism
Inside The Paper
B2B Program Helping Veterans
Transition from ‘Boots to Business’
Cooperstown Boys Soccer Bursts into State Final Four
‘Luminosity/Luminous Streets’ exhibit
marks tenth Glimmerglass Film Days
‘Salute to Veterans’ Concert is Sunday
Opera Streaming Service
Off to Good Start at Foothills
Sorbera Cleans Up Main
Street on Sophomore Service Day
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
NOTEWORTHY: Trust is Key to Success of Vertically Integrated Farm
TAYLOR: Yes, Virginia, Our Recyclables Really DO Get Recycled
SULLIVAN: Projects on the Horizon in Northern Otsego
Letters
Bresee: Oneonta Theatre Future Looks Bright
STRAUB: Vets Urged To Hold More Activities