THIS WEEK – 12-08-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 8, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Driving in a Winter Wonderland
COOPERSTOWN—Snowy white vistas replace autumn’s palette of red, yellow and orange as the seasons change, as evidenced by these snow-dusted trees on County Highway 33. (Photo by Caitlin Breier)

FRONT PAGE

What To Do About the Deer: An Ongoing Rural Debate

Garden Club a Force of Nature

Inside The Paper

Community Solar Program Seeks Otsego County Participants

Renowned Portrait Artist Brings Photo Exhibit to Richfield Springs

Great Otsego Light Trail Switches On

Give Thanks by Donating Blood or Platelets

Tabor Academy Shines Spotlight on Cooperstown’s Bradley Weldon

Sports

Fred McGriff Unanimously Elected to BBHoF

River Journalist Honored with Topps Allen & Ginter Card

Perspectives

Editorial

Baby Eagles Look to Their Future

Columns

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ Classic Christmas Poem Deconstructed

HAWTHORNE HILL: Of Leaves, and Finding Solice in Today’s World

News from the Noteworthy: FSA Works To Help Individuals, Families Meet Basic Needs

STERNBERG: Why I Am Masking Up Again (and it’s Not Just COVID)

Letters

HYMAS: Main St. Cameras a ‘Slippery Slope’

HAMILL: Hamill To Run for City Council Post

O’BRYAN: Re: Transfer Station Complaints

THOMPSON: In Gratitude for Local Coverage

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: December 8, 2022

Hometown History: December 8, 2022

Obituaries

Richard R. Card

Francis G. ‘Frank’ Slocum

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

