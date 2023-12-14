Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 14, 2023

Front Page

Investigation, State of Emergency Continue After Oneonta Explosion

Bill Michaels Looks Back on 150 Years of Family Businesses

Beloved Mt. Otsego Ski Shop To Close After This Season

Inside

Holiday Shopping Made Easy with 40 Artists Under One Roof

Glen Cortese Appointed Artistic Director of Catskill Symphony

Time Running Out To Purchase Gifts for Angel Tree Program

Ribbon Cutting Thursday, Followed by Open House Saturday

Dr. Anush Patel Honored with Laureate Award by NYCACP

Professor’s Work on Display

News in Brief

New Briefs: December 14, 2023

Sports Snippets: December 14, 2023

Editorial

If It’s Local, It’s for Us

Columns

The Partial Observer: Hey, Small Businesses: The World is Yours!

The Myth Busting Economist: Legalization of All Drugs Worth Considering

News from the Noteworthy: Painting the Picture of an Oneonta Renaissance

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 14, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 14, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Salvatore Avanzato

In Memoriam: Jacqueline Hamblin

In Memoriam: Eleanor B. HIckein

In Memoriam: Deborah A. Kiser

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Nurses Raise Alarm about Vacancies at Fox

‘TODAY Show’ Headed to Cooperstown Next Week

NYSEG Releases Storm Repair Plan

Sports Snippets: December 11, 2023

Wind Storm Disrupts NYSEG Oneonta Division

Stark Town Meeting To Be Held at School

Explosion Leaves One Dead, One Injured

View edition of December 7, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…