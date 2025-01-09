Advertisement. Advertise with us

January 9, 2025

Front Page

Angellotti Working To Elevate Performance On, Off the Field

New Year, New Baby Brother!

Cooperstown Winter Carnival Will Shine this Wintertime

Inside

Iron String Press New Hire Roberts Wants To Tell Your Stories

Cooperstown Native Debuts First Book in Fantasy Series

Report Estimates Homeless Numbers

News Briefs

News Briefs: January 9, 2025

Editorial

Guest Editorial: It’s Not Realistic for All Students To Attend College—

Here’s What Schools Should Do Instead

Letters

Guernsey: Whose Side Is Trump On?

Kuzminski: Bassett Must Reestablish Trust

Welch: Tax Cuts Are Not Going to Cut It

Columns

Cooperstown Observed: Rome on the Susquehanna

News from the Noteworthy: Volunteers Vital to Shelter Services, Programs

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 9, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 9, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Maria Graham

In Memoriam: Jean W. Johnson

In Memoriam: Martha Mary Messner

In Memoriam: Alessandra Palumbo

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Workshop Will Show How To Save Money, Help With Home Weatherization

Cooperstown Sports Wrapped

The Partial Observer: On the Crisis in Rural Healthcare…

Guest Column: My Identity Shouldn’t Prevent Me from Living My American Dream

View edition of January 2, 2025.

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…