Front Page

Population Decline, Housing Top Among Local Concerns

The Partial Observer: MLK Celebrated by Diverse Group of Speakers, Musicians

Not Quite There Yet…

Inside

Fox Hospital Recognized for 100 Years of AHA Membership

Local Attorney Wins Appeal To Close Largest NY State Landfill

News Briefs

News Briefs: January 23, 2025

Editorial

Guest Editorial: How Congress Can Stave Off a Crisis in Home Care

Columns

Life Sketches: A Long Way from Aleppo

The Partial Observer: Nine Volunteers, Nine Hours at the CFP

News from the Noteworthy: Thoughts and Advice from the Next Mayor

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 23, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 23, 2025

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Coop Sports Wrapped: January 23, 2025

News Briefs: January 24, 2025

SQSPCA Assists with Animal Seizure

Guest Column: Biotech Can Give Our Economy the Boost It Needs—If We Let It

Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair Set for Jan. 28

CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner Elected to Hall of Fame by BBWAA

News Briefs: January 19, 2025

Coop Sports Wrapped

Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…