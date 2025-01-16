Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

January 16, 2025

Front Page

County Board Reelects Frazier, Kennedy

Board Meeting Ends with Uproar, Call to Sheriff’s Department

Abandoned Hornet Nest an Opportunity for Learning

Inside

Clinton Plaza Property Manager Speaks Out on Vacancy, Parking

New York Ag and Markets Announces HPAI Measures

Parrillo: New Plan To Honor Vets

Auction Sets the Stage for February’s Polar Bear Jump

News Briefs

News Briefs: January 16, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Try Optimism, Hope Will Come

Letters

Northrup: New Business Plan Needed

Welch: Memorandum Not Upheld

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Staying Put Can Be a Marvelous Journey

News from the Noteworthy: Sweetening the Season: Bird-friendly Maple Syrup

Pesky Plants: Invasive Species: New Column Will Identify, Help Combat Invasives

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 16, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 16, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Marianna Shepard Garrett

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Otsego Land Trust Protects 96 Acres in Davenport

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market Offers ‘Hardy Locavore’ Challenge

Boil Water Notice Issued for Village of Milford

