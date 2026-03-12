THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 12, 2026
Front Page
Lawmakers Rail against State Climate Law; Green Groups Call State Report Inaccurate
Yellowjackets Season Ends in Section Finale
Cooperstown Boys Win Section Again
Town of Hartwick Sets Public Hearing for Solar Moratorium
Inside
GOP, Libertarian Gubernatorial Candidate Campaigns in Hartwick
Otsego County Community Foundation Grant Rounds Now Open
Reps Hear Continued ICE Outcry, Discuss America 250 Grants
Otsego Explained: Planning for Plowing
Local Students Take Top Honors at Regional History Competition
Holocaust Scholar’s CCS April Presentation Open to the Public
RSS Addresses Misunderstandings, Questions about Housing Project
News Briefs
Editorial
Reporter’s Notebook: Decatur, and Local News, in Distress
Letters
Beckert: Think Before Just Voting Party Line
Boerner: After-hours Vets Needed Locally
Membrino: Vote Membrino for Village Trustee
Mooney: Vote Mooney for Village Trustee
Sempa: ‘Harry Levine Got It Wrong’
Tillapaugh: Vote Tillapaugh for Village Mayor
Columns
Citizen Science: Citizen Science 2026: Chaos in Nature
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 12, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Jane Elliott Brayden
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Edmeston Panthers Capture First Boys Basketball Sectional Title with Win Over Schenevus
Town of Oneonta Moves Toward Data Center Ban