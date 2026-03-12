Advertisement. Advertise with us

March 12, 2026

Front Page

Lawmakers Rail against State Climate Law; Green Groups Call State Report Inaccurate

Yellowjackets Season Ends in Section Finale

Cooperstown Boys Win Section Again

Town of Hartwick Sets Public Hearing for Solar Moratorium

Inside

GOP, Libertarian Gubernatorial Candidate Campaigns in Hartwick

Otsego County Community Foundation Grant Rounds Now Open

Bill White Wins O’Neil Award

Reps Hear Continued ICE Outcry, Discuss America 250 Grants

Otsego Explained: Planning for Plowing

Local Students Take Top Honors at Regional History Competition

Holocaust Scholar’s CCS April Presentation Open to the Public

RSS Addresses Misunderstandings, Questions about Housing Project

News Briefs

News Briefs: March 12, 2026

Editorial

Reporter’s Notebook: Decatur, and Local News, in Distress

Letters

Beckert: Think Before Just Voting Party Line

Boerner: After-hours Vets Needed Locally

Dean: Few Words Are Needed

Membrino: Vote Membrino for Village Trustee

Mooney: Vote Mooney for Village Trustee

Sempa: ‘Harry Levine Got It Wrong’

Tillapaugh: Vote Tillapaugh for Village Mayor

Columns

Citizen Science: Citizen Science 2026: Chaos in Nature

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: March 12, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 12, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jane Elliott Brayden

In Memoriam: William Oliver

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Edmeston Panthers Capture First Boys Basketball Sectional Title with Win Over Schenevus

Town of Oneonta Moves Toward Data Center Ban

Bound Volumes: March 12, 2026

185 YEARS AGO: Surgical—The important surgical operation for strangulated Irreducible Inginnal Hernia was successfully performed by Dr. H.S. Harper, of this village, a few days since, assisted by Dr. E. Ingalls, on a Mr. Lampson. The patient is doing well and in a fair way of recovery.…
March 12, 2026

Hometown History: March 12, 2026

110 YEARS AGO: With the price of gasoline advanced within the week and now retailing at 28 cents in this city the subject is becoming one of much interest to both present and prospective users of cars and the one question heard is, “What will be the price in midsummer?”…
March 12, 2026

