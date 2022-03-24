By: Staff  03/24/2022  1:57 pm

This Week – 03-24-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 24, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Dutchess County Executive and Republican candidate in the race for Otsego County’s 19th Congressional District, Marc Molinaro, teamed up with New York State Senator Peter Oberacker and Assemblyman Chris Tague to visit the Singh Family’s Apple Food & Grocery on Route 28 in Milford to discuss small business challenges and the senator’s proposal that would suspend the state’s gas tax for the summer driving months. Pictured here in front of the market are, from left to right, Malkit Singh, Tony Singh, Inderjit Singh, Paul Singh, Monty Singh, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Gurdev Singh, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Senator Peter Oberacker, Harry Singh and his daughter, Javin Singh, and Billy Singh. For more on the story, CLICK HERE

FRONT PAGE

Junior/Senior High Principal O’Leary out at Cooperstown

Blood disorder stymies doctors as family perseveres

Inside The Paper

Hoffman’s coming to Oneonta

Oberacker, Molinary, Tague tout gas tax break as small biz economic relief

Gallery seeks red dress donations for installation

Perspectives

Editorial

Time to move on

COLUMNS

Calculus, Chaos, Cuomo

History Column

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

OBITUARIES

Lois I. Brenner

Lee Carlton Winnie

Deborah G. Kabat

Caroline M.S. Harter

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

