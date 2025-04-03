THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 3, 2025
Front Page
City of Oneonta Recognizes Four ‘Trailblazers’
Trustees Discuss HoF Weekend, Public Safety
OWL’s PaintFest Offers Hands-on Learning for All Ages
Inside
Trombonist Paul Blake To Perform Melodies That Promote Peace
Otsego Land Trust Protects 135 Acres on Butternut Creek
Health Center Welcomes New Executive Director de la Torre
Opportunities for Otsego Taps Loucks as Head Start Director
Helios Care Gets Major Grant for Palliative Care Program
Ribbon-cutting Celebrates Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Conference Helps Student-Athletes Thrive Mentally, Physically
Limestone Mansion Welcomes Guests to Enriched Second Season
Multi-media Cabaret Installation To Premier at Dunderberg Gallery
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Keep the Joyful Noise
Letters
Bishop: Government Has Overstepped
Guernsey: Middle Class Is Being Weakened
Hamblin: Will Frozen Funds Hurt Farmers?
Thorstensen: Congress Should Reject SAVE Act
Mihan: EPA Changes Are Not Acceptable
Bryant: ‘Grace Period’ Concerning
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Channeling the Secret Strength of Children
Lasting Impressions: Isabel Chen Dazzles in Young Person’s Competition Debut
Life Sketches: When Push Comes to Shove
Cooperstown Observed: The Hills Are Alive…
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 3, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Robert Schuermann
Calendar of Events
AllOtsego.com
Local Indivisible Groups Rally To Tell Trump, Musk ‘Hands Off’
Hall of Fame Celebrates the Stories of Black Baseball with Publication of ‘Play Harder’
Live in Style: Threading Salon Blends Tradition with Modern Beauty
Resident Input Sought for County Microtransit Study
Furniture Maker, Artist To Speak at Art Garage