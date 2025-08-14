110 YEARS AGO: Decline in Passenger Traffic—The number of travelers over the Delaware & Hudson lines is far below normal and the decrease is felt all over the system. Through-travel between Albany and Rouses Point, as reported on the June statement, shows a deplorable loss of 31 percent as compared with last year. The group of trains running between Albany and Rutland earned 23 percent less than they did last June. Between Albany and Binghamton, earnings are 15 percent off, while further up the line the Saratoga and North Creek branch shows a decrease of 32 percent. June holiday travel from Albany and intermediate stations to Lake George was 14 percent under last year. Purely local business like the Albany to Troy Belt Line should at least hold its own—but the Belt Line business has dropped 11 percent and the Albany-Altamont showing is far worse, resulting in a 27 percent decrease. This depression gives cause for serious thought. Today, enough railroad mileage to circle the earth is under bankruptcy. Securities worth 1.75 billion dollars are affected. When James J. Hill was congratulated on his great fortune, he replied: “Young man, when you talk about my fortune, remember that I owe more money than all the men in St. Paul.”

August 1915…