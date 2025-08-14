Advertisement. Advertise with us

August 14, 2025

Front Page

County Hears Airport Concerns, Debates DMV

Subdivision Presentations Draw Large Crowds, Raise Concerns

Bicycling in the Butternut Valley

Network Continues Recruitment of New Practitioners

Inside

Dinner Fundraiser To Benefit Lions Club SNAP Match

Dynamic Duo Retires from Service

BVA Gravel Grinder, Summer Harvest Fest Move to Garratsville

Early Stage HABs Reported on Otsego Lake

Mobile DMV Site Planned in Town of Hartwick

Our Otsego: Exploring Southern Slopes and Silky Shores

Plans Underway for ‘Art in the Park’

News Briefs

News Briefs: August 14, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: How Would You Allocate Your Taxes?

Letters

Hamill: City Needs To Be Run Better

Northrup: Proposal Is Odd, Disjointed

Welch: Fourth Amendment Troubling

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Who Is that Masked Man?

News from the Noteworthy: Otsego ReUse Tackles Plastic Waste with Trex

Reporter’s Notebook: The Pure Joy of Hall of Fame Weekend 2025

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: August 14, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 14, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jim Atwell

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

View edition of August 7, 2025.

Bound Volumes: August 14, 2025

135 YEARS AGO: (Ed. Note: The following passage describes a Minstrel show performed in blackface by members of the Cooperstown baseball team) A large and appreciative audience greeted the young men who gave the Concert and Entertainment on Tuesday evening in the Village Hall for the benefit of the Athletic Association. Almost every number of the program called for an encore, the many topical songs being especially appreciated. The boys composing the Charleston Blues, by their brilliant performance elicited a vociferous applause, which they fully deserved. All the topical songs showed much merit in their composition as well as delicacy in the manner in which they touched upon local matters and incidents. The Association is to be congratulated that it has aroused interest sufficient to produce as excellent an entertainment. The program as published was fully and well-rendered. The proceeds were $100.
August 15, 1890…

Hometown History: August 14, 2025

110 YEARS AGO: Decline in Passenger Traffic—The number of travelers over the Delaware & Hudson lines is far below normal and the decrease is felt all over the system. Through-travel between Albany and Rouses Point, as reported on the June statement, shows a deplorable loss of 31 percent as compared with last year. The group of trains running between Albany and Rutland earned 23 percent less than they did last June. Between Albany and Binghamton, earnings are 15 percent off, while further up the line the Saratoga and North Creek branch shows a decrease of 32 percent. June holiday travel from Albany and intermediate stations to Lake George was 14 percent under last year. Purely local business like the Albany to Troy Belt Line should at least hold its own—but the Belt Line business has dropped 11 percent and the Albany-Altamont showing is far worse, resulting in a 27 percent decrease. This depression gives cause for serious thought. Today, enough railroad mileage to circle the earth is under bankruptcy. Securities worth 1.75 billion dollars are affected. When James J. Hill was congratulated on his great fortune, he replied: “Young man, when you talk about my fortune, remember that I owe more money than all the men in St. Paul.”
August 1915…

Time Out Otsego: 08-14-25

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Stories Behind the Stars: Otsego County’s World War II Fallen.” Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association. Free. Refreshments to follow. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/…