By:  10/13/2022  4:28 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week: 10-13-22

This Week: 10-13-22

 10/13/2022    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 13, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Milford Resident Dave Rees returned to the Tailhook Association Convention where he was reaquainted with some old plains, and some new. CLICK HERE to get the story.

FRONT PAGE

Retired Local Navy Pilot Makes Return Trip to Tailhook

CSO Returns for Its 69th Season

Inside The Paper

Publishing Group Announces Hire of New General Manager

Weekly Medical Briefs: 10-13-22

Political Candidates Speak Out: Backgrounds, Goals Explained

Local Audubon Celebrates 55 Years, Works Toward Accessibility

Briefs

Panel to Discuss NY Energy Plans

Oneonta Program Has Spooky Side

Planning Starts Now for Festival of Lights

Fly Creek Mill Dedicates New Pavilion

Spots Open for MCS Vendor Fair

Free Composting Offered at Market

Perspectives

Editorial

In Honor of Rural Women

Columns

STERNBERG: Correlation Doesn’t Imply Causation

News from the Noteworthy: Celebrate Fall in Many Ways

Letters

HAMILL: Encouragement, Advocacy Matter

BECKERT: We All Must Do Our Part and Vote

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: October 13, 2022

Hometown History: October 13, 2022

Fall Photo

Fall foliage in beautiful downtown Oneonta is especially vibrant along the railroad tracks. (Photo by Gary Herzig)

Obituaries

Bruce D. Andrews

Kenneth C. Leslie

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *