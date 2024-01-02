Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 28, 2023

Front Page

Horvath Summits 22,000-ft. Ama Dablam, Known as ‘Matterhorn of the Himalayas’

Small-town Living Takes Center Stage on National Show

BOCES To Unveil New Website

Inside

Glimmerglass Festival Unveils 2024 Details

Happy Service Anniversary!

HVAC Incentives To Be Discussed

Henrici To Address Dems

‘Dine Out’ Program Continues

News in Brief

Sports Snippets: December 28, 2023

Editorial

Greetings, Friends

Columns

Bassett at 100: Bidding Bassett a Fond Farewell

News from the Noteworthy: Protecting Our County’s Vulnerable Open Places

Letters

Calzolari: Glimmer Nights Well Worth a Visit

Collins: Re: City Planner, Growth, Dialogue

Lapin: Re: Scanlon No-show

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 28, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 28, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Olin L. Benedict Jr.

In Memoriam: Melissa A. Carvin

In Memoriam: Albert Hughes

In Memoriam: Wardy “Edward” McDaniel

In Memoriam: James A. McGrath

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

BoE Unveils New Administrative Plan

Dick White Tournament To Return

View edition of December 21, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…