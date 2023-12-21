Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 21, 2023

Front Page

CCS Logo, Mascot Being Phased Out

Holiday Party in Pioneer Park

Fox Nurses Rally against Understaffing

Elementary Student Bakes for Entire School

Inside

Gingerbread Tradition Continues

Cooperstown HS Principal Allegedly Fired

Local Filmmaker’s New Movie Brings Hometown Story to Life

Morris, Butternut Valley Citizens Unite To Save Local Banking

Cops Shop for Benefit of Kids

Jim Leyland Elected to Baseball Hall

Renewable Energy Project Proposal Causes Stir in Springfield

‘TODAY’ Show To Film Locally Friday

Cooperstown Fire Department Holds Annual Children’s Party

Stagecoach Coffee Permit Applications Withdrawn from City

Bresee’s Christmas Figures Bring Back Many Fond Memories

News in Brief

New Briefs: December 21, 2023

Editorial

Celebrate the Hunter

Columns

The Partial Observer: Wind Project DEIS Misleading, Incomplete

News from the Noteworthy: Tobacco: Community Change Takes All of Us

Life Sketches: Turkey Fishing: a Christmas Story

Letters

Baier: Project Proposal Is Disturbing

Lord: Divers Enjoy Easy Buoy Retrieval

Whelan: Stefanik Distorts Harvard Message

Basile: Open Letter to Dave Bliss

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 21, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 21, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Leia Bailey Coffin

In Memoriam: Gerry Holzman

In Memoriam: Jacqueline T. Lough

In Memoriam: Ann M. Martindale

In Memoriam: Douglas C. Plummer

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Board To Meet Amid Community Questions

Road Closures Announced

Tabor Collaborates in Creation of ‘Winter Waste Land’ Exhibit

Lapin: Stagecoach Coffee Application Withdrawal a Major Loss

Around the Towns: Gilbertsville and Morris

View edition of December 14, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…