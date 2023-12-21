THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 21, 2023
Front Page
CCS Logo, Mascot Being Phased Out
Fox Nurses Rally against Understaffing
Elementary Student Bakes for Entire School
Inside
Gingerbread Tradition Continues
Cooperstown HS Principal Allegedly Fired
Local Filmmaker’s New Movie Brings Hometown Story to Life
Morris, Butternut Valley Citizens Unite To Save Local Banking
Jim Leyland Elected to Baseball Hall
Renewable Energy Project Proposal Causes Stir in Springfield
‘TODAY’ Show To Film Locally Friday
Cooperstown Fire Department Holds Annual Children’s Party
Stagecoach Coffee Permit Applications Withdrawn from City
Bresee’s Christmas Figures Bring Back Many Fond Memories
News in Brief
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: Wind Project DEIS Misleading, Incomplete
News from the Noteworthy: Tobacco: Community Change Takes All of Us
Life Sketches: Turkey Fishing: a Christmas Story
Letters
Baier: Project Proposal Is Disturbing
Lord: Divers Enjoy Easy Buoy Retrieval
Whelan: Stefanik Distorts Harvard Message
Basile: Open Letter to Dave Bliss
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: December 21, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 21, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Leia Bailey Coffin
In Memoriam: Jacqueline T. Lough
In Memoriam: Ann M. Martindale
In Memoriam: Douglas C. Plummer
Calendar of Events
Exclusively on AllOtsego.com
Board To Meet Amid Community Questions
Tabor Collaborates in Creation of ‘Winter Waste Land’ Exhibit
Lapin: Stagecoach Coffee Application Withdrawal a Major Loss
Around the Towns: Gilbertsville and Morris