THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

January 22, 2026

Front Page

Cooperstown Elementary School Launches ‘Walnut St. Journal’ Student Newspaper

Co. Officials Consider Building New Jail, Public Safety Complex

Coop Boys Stay Undefeated in Local Battle

Leatherstocking Quilts Stitches Together a Creative Community

Inside

Breaking Down the Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Agreement with ICE

DA Muehl Retires, Di Donna Now Acting DA and Running for Job

CCS Students, Staff Preparing for January 30th Cabaret Night

Locals Want Organized Chess Competitions in Otsego County

League To Host ‘Meet and Greet’ for Middlefield Town Officials

Briefs

Cooperstown Central School Sports Briefs: January 22, 2026

News Briefs: January 22, 2026

Editorial

Unfinished Business: Dr. King’s Legacy Lives On

Columns

Democracy Isn’t Just for Adults

OLT, USC Protect Private Land in Fly Creek

From Darkness into a Room Full of Light

Letters

ICE Must Be Held Accountable

There Are Good Republicans

Why Not Give Trump a Medal

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 22, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 22, 2026

In Memoriam

Ruth C. Stewart

AllOtsego

Trump’s Retreat from Global Governance Puts America First

County Conservation Organizations Make Winter Push Against Invasives

OCCA Announces Green Estate Planning Workshop Following Transformative Anonymous Gift

Shortage of Rural Vets Endangering the Nation’s Food Supply

Former U.S. Surgeon General: Your Best Shot at a Healthy Flu Season

View edition of January 15, 2026.

Bound Volumes: January 22, 2026

210 YEARS AGO: Gas Light—We learn by the late English papers, that Covent Garden Theatre, and a number of London streets, are now illuminated by Gas Lights. They are represented as being infinitely less noxious and lastly more economical that the common lamplight by oil.…
January 22, 2026

Hometown History: January 22, 2026

110 YEARS AGO: The death of Newton Emmons occurred at a few minutes before 12 o’clock on the night of Tuesday, January 18 at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester F. Emmons on the Emmons homestead about three miles east of this city. Mr. Emmons was born in the city of Oneonta on January 13, 1870...…
January 22, 2026

