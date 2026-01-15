THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
January 15, 2026
Front Page
Bassett Concludes 2025 Touting ‘Significant Project Financial Improvements’
Sheriff’s Office Called to Hartwick Meeting in First 10 Minutes
Devlin Officially Announces Sheriff Reelection Campaign
Inside
Hundreds Protest ICE Shooting, Sheriff Office’s 287(g) Agreement
County Reps, Activists React to Sheriff’s ICE 287(g) Agreement
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: The Right To Be Heard
Letters
Village: ‘Please Don’t Feed Deer’
Holbrook: Partnering with ICE Is Not Safe
Mihan and Beechy: DJT Must Be Impeached
Petri: Why Were We Singled Out?
Segina: Congrats on a Job Well Done
Sternberg: Folks Need To Get Involved
Columns
The Myth-Busting Economist: Is Capitalism Creative?
News from the Noteworthy: Building Momentum, Making an Impact
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: January 15, 2026
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 15, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Alvin M. Walker Jr.
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Northrup: We’ve Seen this Melodrama Before
Hamill: Buttermann Will Be Excellent
New York Receives $212 Million for Rural Healthcare
Frazier Reelected County Board Chair, Wilson Reappointed County Administrator