Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

January 15, 2026

Front Page

Bassett Concludes 2025 Touting ‘Significant Project Financial Improvements’

Sheriff’s Office Called to Hartwick Meeting in First 10 Minutes

Devlin Officially Announces Sheriff Reelection Campaign

Inside

Hundreds Protest ICE Shooting, Sheriff Office’s 287(g) Agreement

County Reps, Activists React to Sheriff’s ICE 287(g) Agreement

News Briefs

News Briefs: January 15, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: The Right To Be Heard

Letters

Village: ‘Please Don’t Feed Deer’

Holbrook: Partnering with ICE Is Not Safe

Mihan and Beechy: DJT Must Be Impeached

Petri: Why Were We Singled Out?

Rae: Lions Letter of Thanks

Segina: Congrats on a Job Well Done

Sternberg: Folks Need To Get Involved

Columns

The Myth-Busting Economist: Is Capitalism Creative?

News from the Noteworthy: Building Momentum, Making an Impact

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 15, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 15, 2026

In Memoriam

Death Notice: Judith Jackson

In Memoriam: Alvin M. Walker Jr.

In Memoriam: Sheila M. Ross

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Northrup: We’ve Seen this Melodrama Before

Hamill: Buttermann Will Be Excellent

New York Receives $212 Million for Rural Healthcare

Frazier Reelected County Board Chair, Wilson Reappointed County Administrator

View edition of January 8, 2026.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Bound Volumes: January 15, 2026

Advertisement: I want all persons to settle up with me for Newspapers, particularly those living off the road, and I will engage to furnish them with papers as usual, provided they will be punctual in paying me. My dues are in small sums...…
January 15, 2026

Hometown History: January 15, 2026

110 YEARS AGO: The Reformed Smoker (Poetry)—“Father on the first quit smoking; now the household has the grumps. There’s naught of mirth or joking; everybody’s in the dumps. We can see Dad gamely trying to be of the higher type; we can hear him softly sighing as he eyes his old clay pipe. We approve good resolutions...…
January 15, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-15-26

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363…
January 14, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE