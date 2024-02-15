Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 15, 2024

Front Page

Town of Otsego Holds Meeting To Discuss Renewables, Law

Carnival All About Community

Teen with Multiple Allergies To Advocate in D.C.

Inside

Diverse Voices To Be Heard at Coffee Shop Poetry Reading

Double Feature at the Foothills Highlights Work of Lori Bailey

News in Brief

News Briefs: February 15, 2024

Editorial

The Kindness of Strangers

Columns

The Myth Busting Economist: Understanding the National Debt

News from the Noteworthy: Springbrook: ‘Untapped Employment Potential’

The Partial Observer: Beekeeping Is a Hobby?

Letters

2024 CWCC: Warm Regards and Many Thanks

Guernsey: ‘What You Do Matters’

Iorizzo: Riverwood Will Be Missed

Membrino: Roberts Just Courting Fear?

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 15, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 15, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Frances G. Bliven

In Memoriam: Bradley S. Curpier

In Memoriam: Daniel Rutherford

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

State ‘Rethinks Waste’ in New Management Plan

Bassett Partnering with Geisinger on Plans To Open Specialty Pharmacy This Year

SQSPCA Assists with Tioga County Rescue, Will Provide Care for Two Underweight Horses

NBHoF Announces Cap Selections for Class of 2024

Celebration of Life: Roger C. Smith

View edition of February 8, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…