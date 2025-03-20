Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 20, 2025

Front Page

Crankshaw Named Director of Clark Scholarship Program

Repair Café Adds New Dimension to Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

GMU Announces Second Plastic Recyclables Collection

Inside

SUNY Oneonta Students Offer Free Local Tax Preparation

Girls Basketball Wins Sectionals in Comeback, on to Semifinals

Boys Undefeated Season Ends

LEAF to the Rescue as Oneonta Teen Center Gets Reprieve

Club ‘Boosts’ CCS Athletics

SWCD Announces Conservation Mini-Grants

Helios Grief Camp Returns

Bassett Network Welcomes Practitioners

Family Farm Day Registration Opens

News Briefs

News Briefs: March 20, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: On Being Polite

Editorial Cartoon: March 20, 2025

Letters

Ebermann: Advocates Urge Passage of Bills

Dewey: O’Malley: ‘Start Saving Now’

Dill: NYSEG/Avangrid Victimizing NYers

Johnston: Limerick Brings Levity to Issue

Northrup: DOGE or DOPE? You Decide

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: CANO Expands Summer Program for Kids

The Partial Observer: The Recession of Reporting

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: March 20, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 20, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Georgianna Meeker

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

County Limits Service Temporarily at Southern Transfer Station

Authorities Investigating Verbal Threat at Springbrook

SSA: ‘Records Are Highly Accurate’

Southern Transfer Station Will Be Closed March 18

Local Professor Wins Award for Study of Prehistoric Mammal Migrations

News Briefs: March 14, 2025

Coalition Reports on Housing Credits

View edition of March 13, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1996 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

THIS WEEK: 06-01-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta June 1, 2023 Front Page Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS Kirkby Keeps Coop in Sectionals Tournament Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Highlights Inside Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney Sponsors, Donors Sought in Conjunction with SQSPCA Benefit Event People and Business in the News, June 1, 2023 Sen. Oberacker Hosts Local Students Sponsored by LWV Historic Clock Among Museum’s Current Exhibits Oneonta Community Comes Out in Force To Honor One of Its Own Communities Unite To Save Lake Oneonta Receives Grant To Rehabilitate Building…