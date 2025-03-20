THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 20, 2025
Front Page
Crankshaw Named Director of Clark Scholarship Program
Repair Café Adds New Dimension to Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
GMU Announces Second Plastic Recyclables Collection
Inside
SUNY Oneonta Students Offer Free Local Tax Preparation
Girls Basketball Wins Sectionals in Comeback, on to Semifinals
LEAF to the Rescue as Oneonta Teen Center Gets Reprieve
SWCD Announces Conservation Mini-Grants
Bassett Network Welcomes Practitioners
Family Farm Day Registration Opens
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial Cartoon: March 20, 2025
Letters
Ebermann: Advocates Urge Passage of Bills
Dewey: O’Malley: ‘Start Saving Now’
Dill: NYSEG/Avangrid Victimizing NYers
Johnston: Limerick Brings Levity to Issue
Northrup: DOGE or DOPE? You Decide
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: CANO Expands Summer Program for Kids
The Partial Observer: The Recession of Reporting
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 20, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Georgianna Meeker
Calendar of Events
AllOtsego.com
County Limits Service Temporarily at Southern Transfer Station
Authorities Investigating Verbal Threat at Springbrook
SSA: ‘Records Are Highly Accurate’
Southern Transfer Station Will Be Closed March 18
Local Professor Wins Award for Study of Prehistoric Mammal Migrations
Coalition Reports on Housing Credits