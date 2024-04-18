Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 18, 2024

Front Page

Glimmerglass Festival Unveils New Infirmary, Health Program

Richards Avenue Gas Explosion Not Over for Residents

Cooperstown, Otsego Approve Annexation

Inside

BOCES Seniors Take Third in Contest Against College Students

Pro Life, Pro-Healing

‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser is This Saturday

Gone, But Not Forgotten

Locals: People and Businesses in the News

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 18, 2024

Editorial

Embracing a Dual Emergence

Letters

Nealon: In Response to Shaughnessy

Guernsey: Economy Good, Thanks to Biden

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: Tobacco Waste Harmful to Environment

On Stage: ‘Cabaret’ from the Crew POV

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 18, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 18, 2024

In Memoriam

Celebration of Life: Matthew D. Allison

In Memoriam: Timothy Eric Brown

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Author James Buckley Jr. Takes Young Readers Inside the Hall of Fame

News Briefs Part II: April 18, 2024

Saturday Earth Festival Schedule ‘Jam Packed’

‘Empire Wild’ To Close Out Concert Season

View edition of April 11, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…