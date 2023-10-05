Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 5, 2023

Front Page

Network Enhances Sign-On Bonuses for New Workers

Many Hands…

Rotary Hitting the Road with Rally, Scavenger Hunt

Eco-theater Performance Kicks Off ‘WATER’ Exhibit Friday

Local Musician and Teacher Performs in Italy, Czechia

Inside

CAA Exhibits Feature Work of Thirty-seven Central NY Artists

Oneonta/Westchester Energy Project Gets Major Federal Funding

Alumni Hall Ribbon-Cutting Heralds New Era in Building

Village Unveils New Historical Signage at Council Rock Park

News in Brief

News Briefs, Part 1: October 5, 2023

Sports Briefs: October 5, 2023

News Briefs, Part 2: October 5, 2023

Editorial

Exercise Your Rights

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: SQSPCA Values Human-Animal Bond

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Should We Get a Dog?

Citizen Science: The Flamingo Conspiracy: They’re Out To Get You

News from the Heart of Otsego: Hartwick Happenings Abound!

Letters

Podolsky: No Excuse for No Debate

Basile: Campaign Kicking Into High Gear

Pope: Potluck Supper a Huge Success

Boynton: A Republican Nod for Mac Benton

Ruffles: Basile Best, Most Qualified Choice

Sternberg: Benton Caring, Compassionate

Webb: High Praise for Nelson Article

Walrath: Experience Over ‘Vision’

Frazier: Basile for County Clerk

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: October 5, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 5, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Mary Crandall Lossi

In Memoriam: Robert J. Morley

Burial Service: Alan J. Curran

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Ozark Mountain Family Lives on Through Quilts Made in Bygone Days

First Impressions: Fenimore Chamber Orchestra Begins Concert Season in Style

County Seeks Resident Insight

Monthly Meet and Greet Is Tuesday

Sports Briefs: September 30, 2023

View edition of September 28, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 07-27-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta July 27, 2023 Front Page Dead Man Found at Fox Hospital Was Exeter Kidnapping Victim Fans: Parade Did Not Disappoint Group Rallies Against Genital Cutting Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting Inside Charter Review Committee Meets BFS Completes July Water Sampling Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience Stagecoach Run Art Festival Gets Back on Track First Weekend of July Annual SQSPCA Golf Tournament Weekend Tees Off August 11-13 Hyde Hall To Feature Special Astronomy, Music Fusion Event Sunday Best Bets: July 27, 2023 Merchants: Weekend Crowd Smaller, Personable, Enthusiastic as…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE