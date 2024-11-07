Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 7, 2024

Front Page

Ceremony Marks 50th Year Since Vietnam War Exit, Honors Veterans

Timeless Tradition

Hartwick Unveils New Baking Innovation Lab

The Partial Observer: Art Donations Prompt Invitation to White House

Inside

Film Days Gets Underway This Thursday

Bazaar Offers Early Holiday Shopping

Reading To Launch Anthology, Share How Poets ‘See Things’

Otsego Area Rowing Members Compete in Fall Regattas

Flower Business: ‘More of a Lifestyle than a Job,’ Says Hull

Cherry Valley Business Community Prepares for Holiday Weekend

News Briefs

News Briefs: November 7, 2024

Editorial

LOVE

Letters

Bauer: Changes Would Undermine Law

Keith: Bravo to Trustees for Sign Law Vote

Northrup: Skin Cancer Is a Public Health Risk

Richman: Nelson Piece Got It Wrong

Waller: Bauer’s Vote Was Brave

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: County Leaders Gather To Discuss Housing Crisis

Lasting Impressions: Puttin’ on the Ritz with FCO

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 7, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 7, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Ronald F. Jex

In Memoriam: Jerry Madsen

In Memoriam: James ‘JJ’ Rice Jr.

In Memoriam: Cynthia N. St. John

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

On Stage: Drama, Politics and Intrigue in ‘Antigone’

Glimmerglass Film Days Companion Exhibit On View Now

County State of Emergency Continues

Museum Launches Japanese Language Web Content To Support Exploring Transpacific Baseball Exchange

Judge Aluoch To Speak at SUNY Oneonta Wednesday

FoxCare Center To Host Blood Drive Wednesday

 

View edition of October 31, 2024.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…