November 28, 2024

Front Page

Viewing Platform Project Plans on Hold

Residents Oppose Tax Hike, Request More Transparency

Cemetery Gate Restoration Gets Underway This Week

Inside

Voices of Cooperstown Re-Sound

Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Speaks on Election Implications

Hill City Celebrations Gearing Up for Festival of Lights, First Night

Loeffler Receives 2024 Fetterman Award

Fly Creek Cider Mill Raises $3365 In Support of Cancer Patient Services

Helios Care ‘Chip in Fore Hospice’ Golf Tournament Again a Success

Clerk, Treasurer Earn Certifications

Hyde Hall Announces New ‘Dickensian Christmas-style Event’

Glimmer Nights Show Opens November 29th

Main Street Stroll Set for December 3

News Briefs

News Briefs: November 28, 2024

Editorial

The More You Know…

Letters

Roos: What’s It To Them, Anyway?

Robbins: Letter to Trustees Re: Platform

Columns

The Myth Busting Economist: Are Republican Presidents Better for the Economy?

News from the Noteworthy: Embrace Gratitude in the Midst of Difficulties

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 28, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 28, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Eric P. Ehrmann

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Angels Still Needed for Christmas Gift Program

Oneonta Downtown Renaissance: Small Businesses Need Community Support

Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Weekend LPN Program Designed to Bolster Region’s Healthcare Workforce

NYSEG Reports Significant Progress Restoring Winter Storm Outages

 

View edition of November 21, 2024.

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…