The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 20, 2025

Front Page

Fundraising Hits Halfway Mark for 53 Pioneer Project

Local Groups Join Nationwide Movement in Opposition to Trump Administration

Chickens, Roller Skate Take Top Festival Honors

Inside

Ampong Has Arrived: CGP Welcomes Ghanaian Museum Guide

Voices of Cooperstown, Catskill Symphony Orchestra Team Up

Rotarians Sponsor Gardening Presentation

Democracy, Mars and Line Dancing

Beekeepers To Hold Class for Beginners

Historians Join Forces to Locate Soldiers

Editorial

Editorial: Ice—Out on the Lake

Letters

Northrup: A Lesson on ‘Tariffs 201’

Rudy: President as Developer

Welch: Administration Is Missing the Point

Columns

How Big Is This, Really?: ‘Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity’

News from the Noteworthy: FDA Rule Could End Smoking, Save Millions

The Partial Observer: On the Path to Civic Readiness

Cooperstown Observed: Why Cooperstown? (cont’d)

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 20, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 20, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Eugene ‘John’ Chicorelli

In Memoriam: Constance Wood

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

On Stage: Democracy, Mars and Line Dancing Come Together in ‘The Alleged Children of Darkness’

Hartwick College’s Yager Museum Offers Free ‘World of Water’ Program

NYSEG Crews Continue To Restore Outages Caused by Overnight Winds

Film Otsego Announces ‘Made By New York Women Film Festival’

View edition of February 13, 2025.

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…