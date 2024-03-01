Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 29, 2024

Front Page

Jump Raises $180K for Children with Serious Health Concerns

Pulitzer Winner Speaks on Journalism, Democracy

Inside

First Presbyterian To Install New Lead Pastor, Associate Pastor

Committee Helps New Folks Feel at Home

Group Seeks To Honor Vietnam Veterans

Hartwick Prof Strives To Make Art More Inclusive through AR

Riley To Address Local Dems

The Glimmerglass Festival Loses Two Valued Friends

News in Brief

News Briefs: February 29, 2024

Editorial

Big PhRMA/Big Business, Big PhRMA, Bad Business

Columns

Be Afraid But Do It Anyway: ‘Come to the Cabaret, Old Chum’

News from the Noteworthy: Chamber Invites Community to ‘Take the Leap’

Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Playpens and Politics

On Stage: Performing Arts at Our Oneonta Campuses

Letters

Beckert: What Is National Media Doing

Brody: City Policies Defy Logic, Data

Zubritskaya: What Is Board Thinking?

Northrup: What Is the Bassett Plan?

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 29, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 29, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dorothy B. Carrington

In Memoriam: Edward B. Snyder

In Memoriam: Michael Willis

In Memoriam: Francis L. Wycoff Jr.

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Bassett To Hold Remembrance Service

City of Oneonta To Hold Town Hall Meeting

View edition of February 22, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…