Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 22, 2024

Front Page

Richfield Awarded $4.5 Million in NY Forward Revitalization Funds

Animal Art

Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations

Inside

Art Garage Returns from Hiatus, Launches Community Show

Oneida Indian Nation Releases Report

Regional Spelling Bee Winner Headed to National Competition

Regatta HoF Inductees Named

Locals: People & Businesses in the News

O’Connor Ties Record, Returns to States

News in Brief

News Briefs: February 22, 2024

Editorial

Thirteen Decades of Good

Columns

The Partial Observer: NY Forward Award Caps Decade of Work

News from the Noteworthy: Helios Addresses Growth Expansion Hurdles

News from the Heart of Otsego: Barbecues, LEGOs and the Old School…

Letters

Harris: Educate, Counsel, But Don’t Prohibit

Bailey: Thanks, Geoff and Foothills PAC

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 22, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 22, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Beverly F. Hagen

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

SUNY Oneonta To Host Black History Speaker, Concert

Law Enforcement, SQSPCA Discover Abandoned, Dead Dogs

Sports Snippets: February 16, 2024

 

View edition of February 15, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…