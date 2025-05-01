Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 1, 2025

Front Page

Bassett Distinguished for Gold Standard in Nursing Excellence

Rest in Peace, Beautiful Bloom

Regionalization: School Buzzword or a Means of Change?

Oneonta Restaurant Is Simply Tasty, Simply Thai

Inside

County Planning To Partner in Bid for Climate Smart Certification

Spring Into Summer Festival Offers Something for Everyone

Earth Festival Draws Sizeable Crowds, Teaches Powerful Lessons

Students’ ‘Our Town’ Exhibit Opens at Fenimore this Friday

Helios Care Names Joan MacDonald as New President and CEO

Oneonta Environmental Fair Is Saturday

Otsego County WQCC Now Back in Action

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 1, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Chatting with a Lesser God

Letters

Hohensee: We’re Living in a State of Fear

Jones: Cancer Research Cuts Hit Home

Markusen: Town of Hartwick Coverage Lacking

Northrup: We Did Not Vote for Nonsense

Stein: Demand Better from Our Leaders

Welch: Comment Was Uncalled For

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Southern Reflections

News from the Noteworthy: FamPlan Facilities Offer Care for Every Body

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 1, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 1, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Robert K. Lee

In Memoriam: Jonathan Talbot Ross

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Registration Deadline Nearing for CFOC Mohawk Valley Gives Kick-off Event

The Partial Observer: The Time Is Now! Why the RSS Proposal for 27 Market Street Is the Right Move for Oneonta

Still Time To Register for Today’s Showing of ‘UNION’

Cooperstown Museums Host Events for Military Families, Kids

On Stage: Performing Arts at Our Oneonta Campuses

Works by Magin, Glinski Now on Exhibit at CAA

View edition of April 24, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1996 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

THIS WEEK: 06-01-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta June 1, 2023 Front Page Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS Kirkby Keeps Coop in Sectionals Tournament Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Highlights Inside Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney Sponsors, Donors Sought in Conjunction with SQSPCA Benefit Event People and Business in the News, June 1, 2023 Sen. Oberacker Hosts Local Students Sponsored by LWV Historic Clock Among Museum’s Current Exhibits Oneonta Community Comes Out in Force To Honor One of Its Own Communities Unite To Save Lake Oneonta Receives Grant To Rehabilitate Building…