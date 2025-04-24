THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 24, 2025
Front Page
Group Working To Help Save Cherry Valley Health Center
Shaughnessy: Parking Essential to Oneonta Economic Development
Art Garage Features ‘The News According to Bonhomme’
Inside
Federal Agency Slashes Hefty Funding to Hanford Mills Museum
Hartwick Officials Discuss Water and Fire Dep’t Issues
Utica Native Is New Sports Center Head
Seniors Connect for Programs, Games
Public Meeting Set for this Thursday
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: The Surgery Quality Blind Spot
Letters
Laufeyjarson: Fight Censorship, Defend Libraries
Johnston: DEI Does Not Equal Inclusion
Northrup: ‘We the People’ Versus Tyrants
Columns
The Partial Observer: No Exception
News from the Noteworthy: Conductors Compete at ‘A Night at the Movies’
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 24, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Don Allan Oberriter
In Memoriam: Martin H. ‘Marty’ Phillips II
In Memoriam: Barbara Jean Gibbons (née Julian)
Calendar of Events
AllOtsego.com
Roundabout Construction To Begin May 27
New Exhibit Explores Oneonta’s Identity