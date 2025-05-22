Advertisement. Advertise with us

May 22, 2025

Front Page

Posthumous Reinstatement Resurrects Rose’s HoF Candidacy

Look But Don’t Eat: Faux Food Now on Permanent Display at Hyde Hall

Inside

Vets Club Seeking Assistance with Cemetery Programming

Local Teenager Is Working to ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Concert Will Raise Funds for CCS Garden Programming

Planning Project Highlighted at MVEDD Brownfields Summit

Heartworks Quilt Donation Inspires Act of Reciprocity

Event Is an Opportunity to Help Animals through Fashion

Koonce Joins Fenimore Chamber Orchestra as Executive Director

Community Foundation Establishes Fund To Benefit Otsego Lake

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 22, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Is the Media Doing Our Thinking for Us?

Letters

Bevilacqua: New York Fails Families Again

Johnston: Making Light of Trashing Title IX

Northrup: We Will Do What We Can

Columns

The Partial Observer: Pandora’s Echo Box

News from the Noteworthy: Making Community Connections in Conservation

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 22, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 22, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Doris Marie Howard

In Memoriam: Mary Lou Friedlander

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Glimmerglass Festival Closing In on $5 Million Campaign Goal

Gilbertsville History Exhibit: A Remembrance of Things Past

Citizen Science: Solving the Mystery of Life on a Faraway World

Rich McCaffery To Be Honored with Arbor Day Planting

Regular Operations at Southern Transfer Station Resume May 19

Town of Hartwick Preps for Annual Collection Event

Concert Features Student Performer, Latin Quartet, Dance Lessons

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1996 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

