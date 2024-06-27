Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 27, 2024

Front Page

MLB at Rickwood, Negro League Tribute Serve as Center Stage for Farewell to MLB’s ‘Say Hey Kid’

Independence Day the Old-fashioned Way

Hartwick, SUNY Partner on Archaeological Field School

Inside

Unveiling of Historic Markers Underway

Lineup Announced for Summer Festival

Art Garage To Host Free Artist Panel Discussion on June 28

Diverse Lineup, Food Trucks Highlight Lakefront Concert Series

Watch the Stars at the HoF During the Museum’s All-Star Gala on July 16

Otsego Lake Focus of Coop Meet, Greet

News Briefs

News Briefs Part I: June 27, 2024

News Briefs Part II: June 27, 2024

Editorial

A New Perspective

Columns

Cooperstown Observed: A Thank You to the Altruists

Be Afraid But Do It Anyway: From a Tiny Dairy Farm to the U.N.

The Myth Busting Economist: Should We Care About Trade Deficits?

News from the Noteworthy: Beautiful, Loquacious Natives and Visitors

Life Sketches: Bring Your Own Bag

The Partial Observer: Pictures at an Exhibition

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 27, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 27, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Rev. Evelina Fuller Lincoln

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Severe Weather Continues To Disrupt NYSEG Service

A.O. Fox Hospital Conducting Routine Water Flow Testing on June 25

‘Paddlepalooza’ To Celebrate Paddling, Otsego Lake

View edition of June 20, 2024.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…