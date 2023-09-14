Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 14, 2023

Front Page

Manager Ticketed While the Housing Controversy Grows

We Remember

Arts, Music Event Is This Weekend

Fetterman Award Nominations Sought

Couple Responds with Courage After 9/11 by Helping at Ground Zero

Let the Learning Begin!

Inside

Clark Foundation Announces Beautification Contest Winners

Donor To Match Gifts to Chamber Orchestra

Legals: People and Businesses in the News

Pathfinder Village Receives Excellus BCBS Health and Wellness Award

Town of Hartwick Preps for Fall Clean Sweep

Ten Nonprofits Receive Grants from Rotary

Hazardous Waste Event Totals Announced

Legislators Work To Promote Region

Funding Awarded to Libraries

OHS Grad Named Mayne Scholarship Winner

News in Brief

News Briefs: September 14, 2023

Sports Briefs: September 14, 2023

Editorial

Guest Editorial: School Sports Make Adults of Us

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: New Signs Correct Companies’ Lies

Life Sketches: Forever Young: The ‘Home Farm’ Family Dance Goes On

Letters

Baker: Basile Dedicated and Hard Working

Shue: Carson Deserves Support

Drnek: Benton is Willing, Experienced

Dulkis: Experience Vital for Clerk Post

Korver, Gilley, Thompson, Benoit: Thanks to Mary, Beth and Emily

Falk, Sternberg, Membrino, Bergene, Sheehan, Fasanelli, Dean, Dewey: Coop Trustees Back Benton

Oliver: Benton Gets Oliver Vote

Sutton: Basile Should Be Next Clerk

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: September 14, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: September 14, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: David Sohmer Svahn

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Sports Briefs: September 7, 2023

News Briefs: September 8, 2023

Black Baseball Initiative Bringing School, Youth Groups to Cooperstown

Schools Adopt Free and Reduced Meal Policy

BFS Water Testing Identifies Increased Bloom Conditions, Elevated Toxins

Citizen Science: Science Is a Word Game

Heat Wave Fuels HAB Risk

Road Work To Begin in Village on Monday

View edition of September 7, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 07-27-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta July 27, 2023 Front Page Dead Man Found at Fox Hospital Was Exeter Kidnapping Victim Fans: Parade Did Not Disappoint Group Rallies Against Genital Cutting Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting Inside Charter Review Committee Meets BFS Completes July Water Sampling Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience Stagecoach Run Art Festival Gets Back on Track First Weekend of July Annual SQSPCA Golf Tournament Weekend Tees Off August 11-13 Hyde Hall To Feature Special Astronomy, Music Fusion Event Sunday Best Bets: July 27, 2023 Merchants: Weekend Crowd Smaller, Personable, Enthusiastic as…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE