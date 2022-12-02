This Week: 12-01-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 1, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
City Receives Grant For Theatre Restoration
CGP, Golden Artist Planning Art Exhibit Exploring Voting Rights
County Admin Reflects on First Months
Inside The Paper
Volunteers Needed this Weekend for Ice Rink Prep
‘Promise for Parkie’ Matching Challenge Is Now Underway
Visitor Economy Summit a Step Forward
Organization Changes Name, Prepares for Holiday Events
Following Father’s Footsteps, Noted Sitarist Returns to Oneonta
Farmland Runoff, Intense Storms Raise Phosphorus Loads
That Drive HABs in Seneca-Keuka Watershed, 9E Study Finds
Candle Lighting is December 11
Oneontan To Star in ‘Nutcracker’
Sports
U.S. Men’s National Team Watch Party
Perspectives
Editorial
Buy Thoughtfully and Buy Locally
Columns
STERNBERG: Treatments of Long COVID Explored
News From the Noteworthy: Freshwater Aquaculture: Raising Fish on a Hilltop
Letters
OBERRITER: Coop Food Pantry Grateful for Support
CHASE: Support Needed for Tournament
KUZMINSKI: OEC Scoping Plan Comments on Point
WELCH: Innovations Can Save Time, Energy
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: December 1, 2022
Hometown History: December 1, 2022