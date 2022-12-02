By:  12/02/2022  2:14 pm

This Week: 12-01-22

 12/02/2022    The Freeman's Journal, Hometown Oneonta

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 1, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Planting for the Future

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was joined on November 14 by second-grade students from the Cooperstown Elementary School, members of the Village Board of Trustees and Tree Committee, and students from SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program in planting new trees on Susquehanna Avenue, Cooperstown.

FRONT PAGE

City Receives Grant For Theatre Restoration

Camera Policy on Hold for Now

CGP, Golden Artist Planning Art Exhibit Exploring Voting Rights

County Admin Reflects on First Months

Inside The Paper

Volunteers Needed this Weekend for Ice Rink Prep

‘Promise for Parkie’ Matching Challenge Is Now Underway

Visitor Economy Summit a Step Forward

Organization Changes Name, Prepares for Holiday Events

Following Father’s Footsteps, Noted Sitarist Returns to Oneonta

Farmland Runoff, Intense Storms Raise Phosphorus Loads
That Drive HABs in Seneca-Keuka Watershed, 9E Study Finds

Candle Lighting is December 11

Oneontan To Star in ‘Nutcracker’

Sports

U.S. Men’s National Team Watch Party

Perspectives

Editorial

Buy Thoughtfully and Buy Locally

Columns

STERNBERG: Treatments of Long COVID Explored

News From the Noteworthy: Freshwater Aquaculture: Raising Fish on a Hilltop

Letters

OBERRITER: Coop Food Pantry Grateful for Support

CHASE: Support Needed for Tournament

KUZMINSKI: OEC Scoping Plan Comments on Point

WELCH: Innovations Can Save Time, Energy

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: December 1, 2022

Hometown History: December 1, 2022

Obituaries

Dwaine R. Sharratt

Mary J. Hoose

Kenneth W. Domion

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

