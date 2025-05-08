Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 8, 2025

Front Page

Village Board Discusses Grants, Linde Ave. Dog Park Proposal

All Aboard! Rail Explorers Opens for Fifth Season of Excursions

Little Pink House Features Artwork and ‘Rockin Gifts’

Inside

Hartwick College Honors Employees with Quinquennial Celebration

Popular Benefit Auction Returns

Assembly Passes Medically-Assisted Death Bill

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 8, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Are Vehicles the New Housing?

Letters

Ebermann: Pass ‘Report FOIL Activity’ Bill

Johnston: I’m Setting the Record Straight

LoRusso: There’s More to the Story

Northrup: High Noon at Harvard

Odell: In Support of Common Good

Podolsky: Cardinals Win Over Crows

Lukovsky: Your Support Is Needed

Columns

The Partial Observer: From a Cold War Veteran: Challenging Misconceptions about History

News from the Noteworthy: Guild Makes Programming Available to Students

Life Sketches: The Planting of Memories

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 8, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 8, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Charles David Barnes

In Memoriam: Susie A. Renwick Conklin

In Memoriam: Lois T. Porteus

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

SQSPCA Event To Feature Free Services, Adoption Discounts, Donation Drive

FAM Announces Winners of ‘Young at Art’

Aldridge To Lead Orchestra Season Finale Tonight at Hartwick College

The Partial Observer: 27 Market Street: Are We as Welcoming as We Would Like To Be?

News Briefs: May 1, 2025 Continued

View edition of May 1, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Hometown People

Hometown People Milford’s Wynn Williams Wins New Speranzi Award…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…