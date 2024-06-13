Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 13, 2024

Front Page

Lady Yellowjackets Are State Champions in 4×100 Relay

Lady Patriots Honored as Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals

Inside

Town of Oneonta Shows Pride in Identity with New Signage

Veronica Klaus, Lance Horne Trio To Perform at Hyde Hall

Juneteenth Celebration Planned at First Presbyterian Church

Around the Towns

ONC BOCES Deputy Superintendent Honored

July Concert To Raise Funds for Locally Produced Christmas-themed Movie

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 13, 2024

Editorial

Employees Not the Only Ones with Workplace Challenges

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: LGBTQIA+ Tobacco Use Disproportionate

Letters

Guernsey: Dictatorship or Democracy?

Joyce: Flags Deserve Our Respect

Welch: Dog Mouths Are Unclean

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 13, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 13, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Rennie S. Brown

In Memoriam: John Owen Jr.

In Memoriam: Marian Lucelia Sprague Pylinski

In Memoriam: Celeste Brown Thomas

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

In Memoriam: Donald E. Howard Jr.

Bright Hill Press To Host Poetry Workshops

Running with the Big Dogs: Dank Joins Bassett Security Force

Sorin To Be Subject of Television Program

 

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

