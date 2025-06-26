THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 26, 2025
Front Page
Pentagon Reporter Speaks on the Importance of a Local Press at League’s Annual Meeting
First Historical Marker of the Season Unveiled at Center St. School
Summer Music Festival Will ‘Redefine’ a Night Out
Inside
Bassett Healthcare Network Welcomes Six More Practitioners
Ag and Markets Farmers’ Market Checks Available July 1st
In Memoriam: A Force for Good: the Enduring Legacy of Polly Renckens
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: What You Read Is What We Get
Letters
Johnston: In Defense of the President
Roos: President Trump ‘Doesn’t Care’
Stein: Trump Stance Not Good Policy
Taylor: ‘No Kings’ Event Draws 200 in CV
Whelan: Trump Should Be Deported
Columns
The Partial Observer: Socialism: What the Heck Does It Even Mean?
News from the Noteworthy: City’s Downtown Is Continuing To Evolve
The Partial Observer: June 14: the Resistance Against Tyranny Continues Today
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: June 26, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 26, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Tonja Knappy Curry
In Memoriam: Elizabeth Hribar
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Hospital To Conduct Water Flow Testing June 25
Bronson Announces Reelection Bid for Highway Super
News Briefs: June 22, 2025
News Briefs: June 21, 2025
Pathfinder Village Releases Schedule of Free Summer Concerts
SUNY Oneonta Announces Partnership for Future Pharmacist Students
Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Invasive Bittersweet a Bitter Pill