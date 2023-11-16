THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
November 16, 2023
Front Page
Insinga, Basile Win Their Races
Gardner Posts New Personal Best
Otsego Awarded Grant Funds for Public Safety
Beloved Store Owner Prepares for Next Chapter
Inside
Carnival Committee Announces 2024 Theme, Launches Raffle
New Warming Station Offers Emergency Shelter, Services
Matching Challenge To Double Pantry Donations Up to $15,000
Family-friendly Activities Increased Foot Traffic to Main Street
Common Council Represents Local Government in Action
CGP Voting Rights Exhibit Continues Through November 18
EDD Adaptive Sports Wins Grant from Community Foundation
Stalter Collection To Be Auctioned Nov. 18
OCCA Plastic Recycling Challenge Announced
State Warns of Lead in Applesauce Products
Former Cooperstown Resident Publishes First Children’s Book
News in Brief
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: Asbestos a Hidden Danger to Navy Vets
News from the Noteworthy: Non-profits Subsidizing the Government
The Dog Charmer: Barking, Biting and Anxiety
Hawthorn Hill Journal: Waste Not, Want Not…
First Impressions: Winds Shine in ‘Aeolian Dance’
Letters
Otsego Lake Supervisory Committee: WSC Working on Otsego Lake Plan
Pope: Film Days Team Reports Success
Hamill: Administration Should Be Fired
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: November 16, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 16, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Mary Ann Shovlowsky
Calendar of Events
Exclusively on AllOtsego.com
Flute Concert At Gilbertsville Gallery Inaugurates New Series
News Briefs: November 10, 2023