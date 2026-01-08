THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
January 8, 2026
Front Page
School Leaders, Students Say Bell-to-Bell Cellphone Ban Has Been a Massive Success
Former Sgt. Michael Stalter Announces Run for County Sheriff
Birthing Center Welcomes the First Baby of 2026
Inside
Oberacker Supports, Riley Opposes U.S. Attack on Venezuela
County Property Auction Set for January 14
Oneonta Town Officials Sworn In on Jan. 1st
Boomhower Throws Hat in Ring as Tague Vacates Assembly Seat
Oneonta Mayor Vows To Be ‘Unremitting’ in Swearing-in Speech
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Stars Shine in Otsego County
Letters
Kuzminski: When Up Is Down and Down Is Up
Oxley: Volunteers Make Homes Happen
Rudy: An Opportunity Not To Be Wasted
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: A Call for Community Conservation
Law with Lauren: The Gift of Clarity: How To Start ‘The Conversation’ This New Year
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: January 8, 2026
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 8, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Kathryn Mary Ahearne
In Memoriam: Minnie B. Hungerford
In Memoriam: Harmon V. Swart II
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
The ‘Right’ View: Trump-Kennedy Center Controversy Exposes TDS of the Left
Departments Battle Blaze in New Lisbon
The Partial Observer: When Ideology Suppresses Medical Evidence, Patients Pay the Price
The Partial Observer: The Psychology Behind Creating Healthy Habits