THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

January 8, 2026

Front Page

School Leaders, Students Say Bell-to-Bell Cellphone Ban Has Been a Massive Success

Former Sgt. Michael Stalter Announces Run for County Sheriff

Birthing Center Welcomes the First Baby of 2026

Inside

Oberacker Supports, Riley Opposes U.S. Attack on Venezuela

Thank You for Your Service

County Property Auction Set for January 14

Oneonta Town Officials Sworn In on Jan. 1st

Boomhower Throws Hat in Ring as Tague Vacates Assembly Seat

Oneonta Mayor Vows To Be ‘Unremitting’ in Swearing-in Speech

News Briefs

News Briefs: January 8, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Stars Shine in Otsego County

Letters

Kuzminski: When Up Is Down and Down Is Up

Oxley: Volunteers Make Homes Happen

Rudy: An Opportunity Not To Be Wasted

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: A Call for Community Conservation

Law with Lauren: The Gift of Clarity: How To Start ‘The Conversation’ This New Year

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: January 8, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: January 8, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Kathryn Mary Ahearne

In Memoriam: Minnie B. Hungerford

In Memoriam: Lois Schoenlein

In Memoriam: Harmon V. Swart II

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

The ‘Right’ View: Trump-Kennedy Center Controversy Exposes TDS of the Left

Departments Battle Blaze in New Lisbon

The Partial Observer: When Ideology Suppresses Medical Evidence, Patients Pay the Price

The Partial Observer: The Psychology Behind Creating Healthy Habits

Posted

Tags

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Reflections at Year’s End

Over the years I’ve written on a very wide variety of topics, from the mesmerizing experience of locking eyes with a butterfly, to sharing thoughts on the state and condition of political discourse. With respect to the latter, there seems to be less discourse and more digging into ideological foxholes, which never ever leads to any good for the commonwealth.…
January 8, 2026

Bound Volumes: January 8, 2026

210 YEARS AGO: There are five notices of applications in the legislature of this state affecting the interests of this county, all of which, should they be granted, would in a great measure, go to annihilate the County of Otsego from the proud and respectable stand she has hitherto held in the state.…
January 8, 2026

Hometown History: January 8, 2026

110 YEARS AGO: Influenza is spreading over the United States from coast to coast in the most serious epidemic ever known, taking a large toll in lives and causing economic loss by incapacitating workers in all walks of life. In New York the disease is widely spread. There is a marked increase in pneumonia mortality...…
January 8, 2026

