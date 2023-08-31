Advertisement. Advertise with us

August 31, 2023

Front Page

LPC Meets To Discuss Project Proposals

Local Motorcycle Club Raises Funds for Helios Care

Pastor Completes Tenth Consecutive Octet Challenge

Richfield, Oneonta Awarded Grants

Donated Building Will Be Home of Historical Society

Inside

Richfield Wellness Fair Returns to Spring Park on September 9

Gravestone To Be Dedicated on Saturday

Zoellner String Quartet Project Focus of Hyde Hall Event

Hall of Fame To Host Banana Ball at the Hall on Friday, Sept. 15

Art Garage To Host Rural Public Transit Panel

Oneonta-based Company Principals Arrested for Medicaid Fraud

News in Brief

New Briefs: August 31, 2023

Editorial

It’s Not ‘Over’ Yet

Columns

The Partial Observer: Bad Energy Planning Dangerous, Irresponsible

News from the Noteworthy: Our Best Selves: Celebrating Recovery

Letters

Hamill: City’s Progress in Question

Greco: County Clerk Choice is Clear

Seward: Seward Endorses Jennifer Basile

Lachance: Senior Picnic was ‘Spectacular’

Wilber: ‘Keep the Experience’

Zeh: Basile is Right Candidate for Job

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: August 31, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 31, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Betty A. Bell

In Memoriam: Edward G. Burns

In Memoriam: Howard Charles Michaels

In Memoriam: Linda Louise Reeves

In Memoriam: Lawrence P. Richards

In Memoriam: Kenneth Lynn Tompkins

Death Notice: Laura J. Seeley

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusive to AllOtsego.com

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

Bassett Thinks Globally, Acts Locally with International Partnership with Sweden’s Umeå University

Time Out Briefs: August 25, 2023

BFS Weekly Test Results Reported

MLB Alumni To Coach Doubleday Field Skills Clinic for Pathfinder Village

View edition of August 24, 2023.

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 07-27-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta July 27, 2023 Front Page Dead Man Found at Fox Hospital Was Exeter Kidnapping Victim Fans: Parade Did Not Disappoint Group Rallies Against Genital Cutting Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting Inside Charter Review Committee Meets BFS Completes July Water Sampling Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience Stagecoach Run Art Festival Gets Back on Track First Weekend of July Annual SQSPCA Golf Tournament Weekend Tees Off August 11-13 Hyde Hall To Feature Special Astronomy, Music Fusion Event Sunday Best Bets: July 27, 2023 Merchants: Weekend Crowd Smaller, Personable, Enthusiastic as…

