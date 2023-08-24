THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
August 24, 2023
Front Page
Survey Results Reveal Public’s Thoughts on Revitalization
Young Author Holds Book Signing
State, County Struggle with Low Reading Test Scores
Otsego Abroad: Cooperstown Resident Returns from Six Years in France
Inside
Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta Partner on Nursing Program
Coop Cyclist Wins Masters Men Time Trial
Locals: People and Businesses in the News
Nolan’s Work Featured in Arkell Solo Show
NYCM Earns Top Honor for Second Straight Year
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: ‘Press Release’ Paints Disturbing Picture
News from the Noteworthy: A Smoldering Love for Food: Catskill Smokehouse
Letters
Pokorny: Basile Best for Clerk Position
Malhotra: Our Way To Save the Planet
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: August 24, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 24, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Lucy Battel Hamilton
Calendar of Events
Exclusive to AllOtsego.com
Oneonta Mayor Proposes New Committee
Road Closing in Town of Middlefield
Trifecta of Family Fun in Fly Creek on August 26
Deadlines Extended for Artisan Show
Know the Signs of Heat Exhaustion