The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

August 24, 2023

Survey Results Reveal Public’s Thoughts on Revitalization

Young Author Holds Book Signing

State, County Struggle with Low Reading Test Scores

Otsego Abroad: Cooperstown Resident Returns from Six Years in France

Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta Partner on Nursing Program

Coop Cyclist Wins Masters Men Time Trial

Town Talk: Town of Oneonta

SQSPCA Receives Petco Grant

Locals: People and Businesses in the News

Nolan’s Work Featured in Arkell Solo Show

NYCM Earns Top Honor for Second Straight Year

Johnny Needs to Read

The Partial Observer: ‘Press Release’ Paints Disturbing Picture

News from the Noteworthy: A Smoldering Love for Food: Catskill Smokehouse

Pokorny: Basile Best for Clerk Position

Malhotra: Our Way To Save the Planet

Bound Volumes: August 24, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 24, 2023

In Memoriam: Lucy Battel Hamilton

Happenin’ Otsego

Oneonta Mayor Proposes New Committee

Road Closing in Town of Middlefield

Trifecta of Family Fun in Fly Creek on August 26

Cardiff Giant on the Move

Man in the Seats: ‘Candide’

Deadlines Extended for Artisan Show

News Briefs: August 19, 2023

Know the Signs of Heat Exhaustion

View edition of August 17, 2023.

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 07-27-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta July 27, 2023 Front Page Dead Man Found at Fox Hospital Was Exeter Kidnapping Victim Fans: Parade Did Not Disappoint Group Rallies Against Genital Cutting Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting Inside Charter Review Committee Meets BFS Completes July Water Sampling Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience Stagecoach Run Art Festival Gets Back on Track First Weekend of July Annual SQSPCA Golf Tournament Weekend Tees Off August 11-13 Hyde Hall To Feature Special Astronomy, Music Fusion Event Sunday Best Bets: July 27, 2023 Merchants: Weekend Crowd Smaller, Personable, Enthusiastic as…

