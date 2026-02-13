THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
February 12, 2026
Front Page
County Reps Hear Anti-ICE Concerns; Talk Monument Restoration, Staffing Challenges
Bassett CEO Talks Financial Turnaround
Ice Fishers Brave Cold and Wind on Lake Otsego
Inside
Sign Up Now for Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause
Giving Grows: Local Charity Keeps Beating Its Own Record
Party Change Deadline Is February 14
Curbell Plastics Syracuse, Ace Glass Support Restoration of Memorials
Graduate Program Launches New Public Lecture Series
Volleyball Registration Now Open
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Your Paper, Your Views, Your New Letters Policy
Letters
Bugge: Church and State Must Be Separate
Hamill: A Change in Political Party
Kennedy: Taking Exception to the Editorial
Kuzminski: More Thoughts on that Editorial
Northrup: Hats Off to Francesca
Bishop: End Perversion of Justice
Petri: Questions on Property Value
Columns
Lasting Impressions: A Holiday Feast with Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
Law with Lauren: Navigating the Path to Probate (advertorial)
Reading Recommendations: Good Books Will Lure Kids Away from Those Pesky iPads
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 12, 2026