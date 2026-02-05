THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
February 5, 2026
Front Page
County Code Blue Continues, Advocates Say More Support Needed for Otsego Unhoused
Anti-ICE, Sheriff 287(g) Agreement Protests Continue in Oneonta
Coop Art Association Preps for Spring Cleaning Event
Inside
Noise Law Public Hearing Set for Feb. 23
Mayor Tillapaugh, Coop Village Trustees Run for Re-election
Clark Farms Creamery Ceases Production
DMV Offices Set To Close for Statewide Technology Upgrade
2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Schedule
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Was Sheriff Devlin Simply Ahead of the Curve?
Letters
Brody: Replace Violence with Civility
Bugge: LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights
Malcuria: No Tolerance for Shaming
Columns
Hawthorn Hill Journal: Midwinter Musings on Simplification
News from the Noteworthy: SFCU Launches Yearlong Fund Initiative
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: February 5, 2026
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 5, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: David Edward Bonhote
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Warming Station Weekend Hours Have Been Extended
Trump, Johnson Endorse Oberacker for Congress
Hochul Proposes Legislation To Bar Formal Local ICE Partnerships
The Partial Observer: Trump and RFK Jr. May Usher In a Blue Tsunami
The Partial Observer: Activists Are Suppressing Research Into Gender-Affirming Care. It Has To Stop.
DOT Announces Temporary Lane Closures for Installation of Crosswalk Beacons
Winter Carnival Brings Winter Fun for All Ages
County Issues Code Blue Preparations for Extreme Cold Weather This Weekend
SQSPCA Partners with Community and Schools for Upcoming Events