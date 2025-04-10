THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 10, 2025
Front Page
RSS Presents Its Vision for $25 Million Development
Locals Join Millions Nationwide To Protest Trump, Musk, DOGE
OLA Wins Newsletter Award for Fourth Consecutive Year
Inside
Village Sewer Cleaning on April 1st No Joke for Some Residents
Town Officials Call Emergency Meeting To Address Concerns
CFOC Gathers Arts Organizations, Announces $100K in Funding
OCCA Drive-Through-Drop-Off, Earth Festival Set for April 26th
Popular Easter Egg Hunt Returns to Glimmerglass State Park, Hyde Hall
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Can AI Be Impartial When the National News Media Isn’t?
Letters
Dean: Made in America: Worth the Wait?
Johnston: The Poetry of Our National Debt
Northrup: ‘Tarrifying’ Repercussions
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Medicaid, I/DD-related Services are Essential
Hawthorn Hill Journal: Mixed Musings Amid Turmoil
Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: All Tied Up in Knotweed
On Stage: ‘On the Verge:’ Intrepid Explorers, Mr. Coffee and Egg Beaters
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 10, 2025
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
AllOtsego.com
The Dog Charmer: Why Won’t Lara Go Through the Doorway?
Indigenous Author Robin Wall Kimmerer To Speak at SUNY Oneonta
Trivedi To Read in Visiting Writers Series Season Finale