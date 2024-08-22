Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

August 22, 2024

Front Page

Bassett Receives $17M in FEMA Reimbursements

CCS Board Discusses UPK, Coaching Staff

Golf Tournament Supports Helios Care Work, Services

Parade, Fireworks Celebrate GFD’s 150th Anniversary

Inside

RDRS Lawsuit Dismissed

Thelin First in 10K Run

HABs Continue To Be a Concern for County’s Lakes, Residents

Mooney Receives 2024 Walter A. Franck Physician Excellence Award

Trifecta of Family Fun Featured in Fly Creek This Saturday

Bosley Replaces Bauer as Supervisor

News Briefs

News Briefs: August 22, 2024

Summer Dreams Briefs: August 22, 2024

Editorial

‘Housing First’ Won’t Solve the Homeless Crisis

Letters

Amundsen: Energy Should Be Clean, Affordable

GOHS: Grateful for Jim’s Support

Columns

Lasting Impressions: Tamburrino’s ‘Twelfth Night’: Love in a Time of Confusion

News from the Noteworthy: CANO’s Audience, Offerings Are Growing

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: August 22, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 22, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Steven Cross

In Memoriam: Elisabeth B. Giffin

In Memoriam: Edward James Tripp Jr.

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Richfield To Hold Third NY Forward LPC Meeting; Public Workshop Announced

Lack of Clarity About Removal of Books at CCS

AAA Northeast Survey: Over Half of Respondents Never Plan to Buy a Fully Electric Car

View edition of August 15, 2024.

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…