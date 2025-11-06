90 YEARS AGO: Approximately 254 messages, exclusive of tests, have been sent over the police radio system since it was installed at headquarters in the municipal building in August, Chief of Police Frank N. Horton reported yesterday in his annual report to the Board of Public Safety. “Last year, in my annual report, I recommended that a two-way radio system be installed, as it would be of real advantage to this department,” Chief Horton said.…