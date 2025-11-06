Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 6, 2025

Village Approves Small Apartment Building, Permits; Trustee Bauer Submits Resignation

Otsego County Veteran Journeys to Washington on Honor Flight

Sherri France Honored with 2025 Fetterman Award

Tour with Eco-Yotta Officials Unpacks AI Research Center Proposal

Fenimore Art Museum, Farm, Announce Leadership Change

Telegraph School Prepares for a Season of Music, Magic, Masks

News Briefs: November 6, 2025

Editorial: Laissez-faire or Lazy?

Roos: Nelson Is Not Antisemitic

Righi: Extending Thanks for Their Help

Spencer: Council Has Said ‘No’ to RSS

Winter Carnival Committee: Carnival Calls for Support

Wolf: FOIL System Is Broken

Life Sketches: Coon in the Coop

News from the Noteworthy: Foundation Invests $770K To Meet Needs

Bound Volumes: November 6, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 6, 2025

In Memoriam: James A. Broe

In Memoriam: Theodore P. Feury Jr.

In Memoriam: Frances Kirby Forster

In Memoriam: Sue Ann Jenkins

In Memoriam: Alex Webster

Authors Cudmore, Rogers To Read at SUNY Oneonta

Polling Places for the November 4, 2025 General Election

Oneonta Town Council Candidates: In Their Own Words

City of Oneonta 7th Ward Council Member Candidate Mike Forster Rothbart: In His Own Words

