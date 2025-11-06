THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
November 6, 2025
Front Page
Village Approves Small Apartment Building, Permits; Trustee Bauer Submits Resignation
Otsego County Veteran Journeys to Washington on Honor Flight
Sherri France Honored with 2025 Fetterman Award
Inside
Tour with Eco-Yotta Officials Unpacks AI Research Center Proposal
Fenimore Art Museum, Farm, Announce Leadership Change
Telegraph School Prepares for a Season of Music, Magic, Masks
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Laissez-faire or Lazy?
Letters
Roos: Nelson Is Not Antisemitic
Righi: Extending Thanks for Their Help
Spencer: Council Has Said ‘No’ to RSS
Winter Carnival Committee: Carnival Calls for Support
Columns
Life Sketches: Coon in the Coop
News from the Noteworthy: Foundation Invests $770K To Meet Needs
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: November 6, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 6, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Theodore P. Feury Jr.
In Memoriam: Frances Kirby Forster
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Authors Cudmore, Rogers To Read at SUNY Oneonta
Polling Places for the November 4, 2025 General Election
Oneonta Town Council Candidates: In Their Own Words
City of Oneonta 7th Ward Council Member Candidate Mike Forster Rothbart: In His Own Words