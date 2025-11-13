Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 13, 2025

Front Page

Board Honors Assistant EMS Coordinator, Discusses Tentative 2026 Budget Overview

Food Pantries See Increase in Use During Federal Shutdown

Land of the Free and Home of the Brave

Keck Retires After Decades with Cooperstown Village

Inside

Gilbertsville Ceremony Honors Veterans at Butternut Valley Grange

Dems Oust Incumbents from Three County Board Seats

Five-day Festival Features Film Premieres, Filmmaker Talks

Morris Fire District Residents To Vote on New Firehouse Proposal

New Café Is Coming to Town

News Briefs

News Briefs: November 12, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Journalistic Integrity Counts

Letters

Northrup: Alex Webster Will Be Missed

Hamill: Kudos to Our Candidates

Jacob: Eco-Yotta Still Concerning

Columns

On Stage: Love, Chaos, Masks and Rascals

News from the Noteworthy: ‘We’re Meeting People Where They Are’

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 13, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 13, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Mary Langben Cooper

Celebration of Life: Erna Morgan McReynolds

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

County Launches New Service for Government Transparency

Rep. Stefanik Announces Gubernatorial Run

Local Charities Rally To Feed Families During Federal Shutdown Crisis

Republicans Accuse SUNY Oneonta Grad Jack Smith of Bias in Trump Investigations

Milford Water Dept. Issues Boil Water Advisory

International Event ‘The Big Draw’ Makes Its Mark Locally

View edition of November 6, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Time Out Otsego: 11-14-25

THEATRE—6 p.m. “One Act Play Festival.” Free with suggested donation. The Loft Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/…
November 13, 2025

Bound Volumes: November 13, 2025

135 YEARS AGO: News of the recent arrival from Paris of a lense for the object glass of the 40-inch telescope that is to be made by the Clarks of Cambridgeport, for the University of Southern California, has contracted considerable attention. A great deal of light may be thrown upon some of the vexed questions concerning Mars, Venus, and the other planets by the new telescope. There are very puzzling appearances on their surfaces, some of which seem to demand for their solution but a comparatively slight increase of telescopic power beyond our present limit. But, as to inhabitants of other planets, the new telescope will leave us as much in the dark so far as the possibility of seeing them or their architectural monuments is concerned, as we have ever been. November 14, 1890…
November 13, 2025

Hometown History: November 13, 2025

70 YEARS AGO: A defective coal-heating system was found to be the cause of the deaths of Dr. and Mrs. Walter S. Packer, 29 West End Avenue, who were found dead in their home on Monday. Dr. Fisk Brooks’ Coroner’s report shows that the Packers died from the effects of coal gas poisoning. Their daughter, Janet, age 2, and a pet dog Cappy, escaped the deadly monoxide fumes and were unharmed. Dr. Packer was Director of the Regional Oneonta Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of the State Veterinary College. The furnace and its fixtures were 20-25 years old. November 1955…
November 13, 2025

