The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 26, 2026

Front Page

Bassett Network Addresses ICE Rumors

Divers Take the Ultimate Cold Plunge Under Frozen Otsego Lake

Survivor of 1963 Bombing Speaks at SUNY Oneonta

Inside

Bassett Network Launches Strategic Plan, Appoints New Leaders

Otsego County Community Urged to Donate Amid an Ongoing Blood Supply Shortage

Center City Fire Renews Staffing Concerns from Chief, Union

WCS Students Take Top Prizes in MLK Essay Contest

News Briefs

News Briefs: February 26, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: On Positively Escaping the Worries of the Day

Letters

Dwyer: Riley Tackling Electricity Costs

Parrillo: A Thank You to the Community

Tripoli: Oberacker Tackling Electricity Costs

Columns

Profiles in Commerce: DOSHA: Safe, Legal and Welcoming

Hawthorn Hill Journal: From Tucson, with Hopes for Harmony, Humanity, Reconciliation

The Partial Observer—Fallout Shelters What Were They and Why Were They There?

The “Right” View: Why We Should Still Revere Washington’s Farewell Address

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 26, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 26, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Eleanor Baumann

In Memoriam: Phyllis M. Lippitt

In Memoriam: Jane M. Sheldon

In Memoriam: Franklin Russell Smith

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Singing Resistance: From the Streets of Minneapolis to Otsego County

The Partial Observer: I Know You Mean Well

Drag Performers Take the Stage at Black Oak Tavern for ‘A Night with Natalie’

View edition of February 19, 2026.

Related Articles

Bound Volumes: February 26, 2026

160 YEARS AGO: The Second Carnival which came off on our skating park Monday evening last, was a decided success. The illuminations, principally by paper-colored lanterns, were a very attractive feature. The music by the Seminary Band added life to the whole affair.…
February 26, 2026

Hometown History: February 26, 2026

90 YEARS AGO: Guidance, or helping each pupil make satisfactory adjustments to his present environment and plan definitely for a happy and successful future, has come to be an important high school function. And, extensive work along this line is now carried out at Oneonta Junior high school which recently received its charter from the New York State Education Department.…
February 26, 2026

